BEIJING Aug 8 A Hangzhou court has sentenced
former Alibaba Group general manager Yan Limin to seven years in
prison for bribery after his arrest in July last year.
The court on Wednesday said Yan, who rose to become general
manager of Alibaba's group-buying site Juhuasuan, had accepted
bribes worth more than 538,000 yuan ($88,000). Alibaba removed
Yan from his position in March 2012 for gross misconduct.
Alibaba, China's biggest e-commerce company, is expected to
file for an initial public offering in the coming months that
may value the company at more than $100 billion.
The court also found several other former Juhuasuan and
Taobao employees guilty of involvement and handed down sentences
to them.
"As we have stated in the past, behaviour of this sort will
not be tolerated and the court's verdict speaks for itself,"
said John Spelich, a spokesman for Alibaba.
Alibaba is unaware of any other investigations into its
employees since Yan's arrest in July 2012, said Spelich.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Matt Driskill)