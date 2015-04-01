SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 Delta Air Lines Inc
has become the first U.S. airline to accept payments via
Alipay, the PayPal-like service run by an Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd affiliate that is used by hundreds of millions of
Chinese consumers.
The airline has started taking payment for flight tickets on
delta.com from Alipay's 300 million-plus registered users,
Alipay said in a statement on Wednesday.
As the largest online payments service in a country where
consumer finance remains less-than-fully developed, supporting
Alipay - run by Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial - should make it
more convenient for would-be Chinese travelers to buy Delta
tickets.
That decision underscores the attractiveness to the industry
of China, now the world's largest source of outbound tourism
after a decade of super-charged economic growth. The U.S.
airline has said it wants to be the most Chinese-friendly
American carrier.
Chinese tourists have emerged as a potent economic force,
ranking among the world's biggest spenders.
They splashed out $165 billion on international travel in
2014, up 28 percent from 2013 - the biggest percentage increase
in two years, according to data released by the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange.
Much of that is spent in and around Asia, but governments
are increasingly wooing the country's affluent jet-setters. In
November, the United States signed a landmark deal with the
country, extending one-year visas issued to Chinese travelers to
up to a decade.
Delta itself has been adding non-stop U.S.-China flights
since 2009. It flies direct between Beijing and Shanghai and
Detroit and Seattle, and from July 9 will link Los Angeles and
Shanghai.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)