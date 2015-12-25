(Adds no comment from Ele.ma, Alibaba)
SHANGHAI Dec 25 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has agreed to invest $1.25 billion in Chinese online
food delivery service Ele.me, leading business weekly Caixin
reported on Friday.
The report, citing unidentified sources, said Alibaba will
obtain a 27.7 percent stake in Ele.me, becoming its biggest
shareholder.
Alibaba and Ele.me both declined to comment.
Ele.me, which roughly translates as 'Hungry Now?', is part
of a trend in China for what is known as online-to-offline (O2O)
services. These include taxi hailing and restaurant review apps
that link smartphone users with offline businesses.
Earlier this year, the food delivery service firm raised
$350 million from investors including CITIC Private Equity,
Tencent Holdings Ltd, Alibaba rival JD.com Inc,
Dianping and Sequoia Capital.
As more Chinese use their phones for everything from
shopping to booking restaurants, China's internet giants
Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu Inc are increasingly
investing in these services to attract more users to their own
platforms.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce company, and social
networking and video games titan Tencent together spent more
than $8 billion last year alone backing sometimes strikingly
similar ventures, such as taxi hailing apps Kuadi Dache and Didi
Dache.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)