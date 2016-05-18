May 18 Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is in discussions to become a top sponsor of FIFA, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sponsorship deal has not been finalized and further details are not known, Bloomberg said on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1OImz8Z)

Alibaba declined to comment on the report. FIFA could not be immediately reached for comment.

FIFA, which has been battered by a series of scandals, announced a sponsorship deal with China's Dalian Wanda Group Co in March. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)