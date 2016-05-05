BEIJING Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's online finance arm Ant Financial Services Group said on Thursday it has appointed ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Douglas Feagin as a senior vice president, in charge of the unit's international business.

The move gives the Chinese internet finance firm's upper ranks an experienced hand in international finance. It is effective from June 15, 2016, Ant said in a statement.

At Goldman Sachs, Feagin was a senior partner whose clients came from the banking, finance, technology and insurance sectors across the United States, Latin America and Asia.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)