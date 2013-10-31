By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Oct 31 Alibaba Group Holdings
has secured approval from the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to act as a third party for the
online sale of fund products, local media group Caixin reported
on its website.
The fund products will soon be available on Alibaba's
Amazon-like Taobao website, according to the report.
No-one at Alibaba was available to comment.
The approval marks a further step for Alibaba towards
providing an alternative to China's tightly regulated
traditional financial system.
Alibaba affiliate Alipay, whose parent company Zhejiang
Alibaba E-Commerce Co is controlled by billionaire Alibaba
founder Jack Ma, said in August that it had partnered with 37
funds to offer wealth management products to its customers.
AliPay's fund payment platform Yu E Bao, or "leftover
treasure", launched its Zenglibao fund, managed by the fledgling
Tianhong Asset Management Co, in June.
The Zenglibao fund, a money market product, is the most
successful fundraising by any mutual fund in China this year,
attracting 55.7 billion yuan ($9.14 billion) in assets under
management from 13 million customers as of Sept. 30.
Rivals Tencent Holdings and Baidu Inc
have also launched their own financial services platforms, and
Tencent has also applied for approval for various banking
services, as China's Internet companies shift away from their
traditional online businesses in search of greater profit.
Alibaba founder Ma has said in the past that if China's
banks don't change, Alibaba would change the banks, and that a
finance industry outsider was needed to "stir things up".
In September Alibaba signed a strategic pact with mid-sized
lender China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd to offer
financial services, including cooperating on wealth management
and credit card businesses, direct banking and information
technology.
Those forays into financial services have irked China's
conservative banking sector, and there has been backlash,
analysts say.
In August, Alipay said it was shutting its offline point of
sales (POS) service for small companies. China's biggest
third-party payment service provider said it had halted the
service for "obvious reasons" and hinted at external pressure.