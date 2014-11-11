(Adds Ma comments, context)
By Adam Jourdan and Paul Carsten
HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING Nov 11 Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's finance services arm "will definitely go
public," Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday, eyeing a
mainland China listing for the e-commerce company's crown jewel.
Alibaba was unable to list shares on China's mainland as
part of its record-breaking $25 billion initial public offering,
said Ma. "I hope that Alipay has this opportunity," he told
China's official CCTV state broadcaster in an interview,
according to a transcript posted on CCTV's official Weibo
microblog.
Ma, speaking on the company's annual Singles' Day shopping
festival, did not give a timeline for when the
unit might list. Alibaba's Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai said
later in Hangzhou that Alibaba would look to list the entire Ant
Financial Services Group on mainland exchanges at a future date.
Alipay is one unit of Ant Financial.
Alipay is the lifeblood of Alibaba's e-commerce network and
China's dominant online payment processor. Set up a decade ago,
the service pioneered online payments in China and settled 4.825
trillion yuan ($788 billion) in transactions in the year ended
June 30, 2014.
Foreign access to mainland stock markets remains curtailed
and subject to quotas, but there are now a series of trial
programmes in place that if expanded could allow significant
foreign exposure to firms listed on mainland exchanges.
In October, Ant Financial Chief Executive Lucy Peng said
there were no current plans for the company to hold an initial
public offering of its own.
As part of an August agreement between Alibaba and Ant
Financial, Alibaba shares 37.5 percent of the unit's profit or
can in the future take a direct stake in it
The IPO must value Ant Financial at a minimum of $25
billion, according to the agreement, which is detailed in
Alibaba's IPO prospectus.
Alibaba has been aggressively offering new financial
services around Alipay, including a money market fund for
consumers, a mobile payment app and even a new private bank that
was approved by the Chinese government in September.
Alibaba controversially spun out Alipay in 2011, but its
executives including executive chairman Jack Ma maintain control
of the payment processor, considered by some analysts as one of
the most valuable assets in the Alibaba universe due to its
unique position in Chinese commerce.
