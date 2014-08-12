SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-BABA.N overhauled its pact with the parent of its payments
affiliate Alipay, boosting the Chinese e-commerce giant's
potential gain if Alipay is sold or goes public, according to an
amended Alibaba filing on Tuesday.
Alibaba, which is set to go public in New York later this
year, also agreed to sell its small and medium enterprise loan
business for $518 million cash to Alipay's parent company,
called the Small and Micro Financial Services Company.
The deal was revised on Aug. 12, Alibaba said in the
securities filing. The earlier agreement was reached in 2011.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese)