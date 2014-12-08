SHANGHAI Dec 8 The share of mobile transactions
on Alipay, the online payment platform affiliated with Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd, jumped to 54 percent of all
transactions in the first 10 months of the year from 22 percent
during the whole of last year, the company said.
The increase was driven in part by consumers in rural areas
and smaller cities adopting mobile devices as their primary tool
for online shopping, according to a statement from Ant Financial
Services Group, which owns Alipay.
More than 55 percent of all mobile transactions in the year
through October, however, still came from first-tier cities and
coastal provinces including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong,
Zhejiang and Jiangsu.
The statement did not give details of the actual number or
value of transactions during the first 10 months. A spokeswoman
said the growth was underpinned by the increasing adoption of
mobile devices in China, continuous growth in mobile commerce,
relatively low cost of mobile platforms compared to computers
and the expansion of Alipay's services.
Mobile transactions are a huge opportunity for Alibaba. The
China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) reported in
July that during the first half of the year mobile became the
primary means for Chinese people to access the Internet, with
more people getting online on their phones than on personal
computers.
Alipay is China's largest payment service provider and is
controlled by Alibaba's executive chairman and founder Jack Ma.
Significant shareholders include others in Alibaba's management
committee, including CEO Jonathan Lu and chief risk officer Shao
Xiaofeng.
As part of an August agreement between Alibaba and Ant
Financial, Alibaba shares 37.5 percent of the unit's profit or
can in the future take a direct stake in it.
($1 = 6.1586 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Miral Fahmy)