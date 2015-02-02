BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
HONG KONG Feb 2 Jack Ma, chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, said on Monday he hoped the company's financial affiliate would list in Asia but the exact timing and location were unknown.
Asked if a listing were possible this year for Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group, which runs the Alipay online payment platform, Ma told reporters: "I don't think so." (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by John Ruwitch in Shanghai. Editing by Jane Merriman)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.