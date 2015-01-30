Jan 30 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
financial services affiliate is planning an initial public
offering that could take place next year, Bloomberg reported.
Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group, which
contains Alibaba's Alipay payment processing and financial
services arm, has an estimated value of about $50 billion,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
"Ant Financial is weighing a private placement before going
public, and the details of the planned fundraising aren't
finalized," Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/18Cayy2)
Alibaba spokeswoman Teresa Li, speaking on behalf of both
Alibaba and Ant Financial, declined to comment on the report.
A source close to Alibaba said there was no timetable yet
for the IPO.
In November, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma said
Ant Financial, which is not part of the New York-listed company,
will definitely seek a separate listing, ideally on a domestic
stock market.
Set up in 2014, Ant Financial has been growing rapidly,
largely through targeting smaller businesses and hundreds of
millions of consumers who are often underserved by China's
larger banks. Its services include payment processing, personal
banking, wealth management, small business loans, personal
credit and insurance.
Alibaba has been using its dominant market position in
e-commerce to push into the financial services market. The
firm's efforts include a money market fund for consumers, a
mobile payment app and a private bank.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru and John Ruwitch
in Shanghai; Editing by Don Sebastian)