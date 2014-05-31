May 30 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N is one of several companies that are in
talks to invest for a stake in U.S.-based advertising technology
firm AppNexus, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The talks are in an advanced stage but there is no
confirmation whether they would result in an investment, the
Journal cited sources as saying.
Last week, Technology publication The Information said
Alibaba is looking to take stakes in several non-Chinese Web
companies, citing an executive who was told about the company's
recent U.S. plans. (r.reuters.com/zej79v)
AppNexus expects to raise about $100 million and is
considering offers that value the company at more than $1
billion, the Journal reported. (r.reuters.com/cuj79v)
Alibaba plans to gain competence in advertising through
investment in AppNexus, while the latter looks to expand its
reach outside the United States, Wall Street Journal reported
the sources as saying.
Alibaba, which powers 80 percent of all online commerce in
China, is gearing up for what could be the world's biggest
technology initial public offering.
The company's listing has stirred the most excitement in
Silicon Valley and Wall Street since Facebook Inc's
record IPO.
A spokeswoman for AppNexus declined to comment. No one from
Alibaba was available for comment after regular business hours.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)