BEIJING, Sept 29 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
finance arm received government approval to set up a
private bank, China's banking regulator said on Monday, the
latest step in the e-commerce company's push into the financial
services sector.
Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group, an
Alibaba affiliate company that contains its Alipay payment
processing and financial services arm, will hold 30 percent of
the bank, the regulator said.
Shanghai-based Juneyao Group, the parent of Juneyao
Airlines, also received regulatory approval to set up its own
bank, and will own a 30 percent stake, according to the
regulator.
