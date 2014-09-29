* Alibaba affiliate to hold 30 percent in new private bank
* Juneyao to own 30 percent of Shanghai-based private bank
* Latest batch of approvals to open up banking sector to
private firms
(Adds Alibaba, Juneyao comments)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 29 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's finance arm has been given government approval to
set up a private bank, China's banking regulator said on Monday,
the latest step in the e-commerce company's push into the
financial services sector.
Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group, an
Alibaba affiliate that contains the company's Alipay payment
processing and financial services arm, will hold 30 percent of
the bank, the regulator said. Other partners will hold the
remainder.
Shanghai JuneYao Group Co Ltd, the parent of
Juneyao Airlines, also received regulatory approval to set up
its own bank, and will own a 30 percent stake, according to the
regulator.
The approvals herald China's latest batch of new private
banks, part of a pilot programme launched earlier this year and
the first tentative step by the country to open its closely
guarded banking sector to private investors.
"We will continue to serve the financial needs of small and
micro enterprises and individuals by leveraging our data
analysis capacity and Internet technology, and fulfil the
regulatory authority's requirement within the given time frame,"
a spokeswoman for Alibaba's finance affiliate said in an
e-mailed statement.
Juneyao's bank will offer financial products and services
for settlement, investment, financing and trade, the company
said in a statement. It will also explore solving the issues of
difficult and expensive financing for small- and medium-sized
enterprises.
"We will stimulate the vitality of the market, and create
market competition for private banks," said Wang Junjin,
chairman of Juneyao.
The other shareholders in Zhejiang Ant bank will be:
Shanghai Fosun Industrial Technology Development Co Ltd, a
subsidiary of Fosun International Ltd, with a 25
percent stake; a subsidiary of Wanxiang Group will hold 18
percent; and Ningbo Jinrun Asset Management will own 16 percent.
Other stakeholders will be audited by the Zhejiang banking
regulator.
Stakeholders in Juneyao's Shanghai-based bank will include
clothing firm Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co Ltd
with 15 percent and others with stakes of 10 percent
or less, audited by the Shanghai banking regulator.
The banks should take 6 months to set up and will also have
to apply to start operations, the regulator said.
Though these companies were among the first batch of private
firms to submit applications for banking licences, they are the
second batch to get approval.
In July, China allowed the establishment of three private
banks, including one invested in by Alibaba rival Tencent
Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai; Additional reporting by Fiona Li and Fang Yan in
Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)