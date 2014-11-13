(UPDATES throughout)
By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (IFR) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
will sound out investors next week in Asia, Europe and the US as
it mulls its first bond ever, just two months after the
company's record-breaking IPO.
Alibaba, which this week logged US$9 billion of sales on a
single day, will kick off a roadshow in Boston and Hong Kong on
Monday for what will surely be one of the most sought-after bond
offerings of the year.
It hired Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP
Morgan to arrange the meetings, which continue in New York and
Singapore on Tuesday and London on Wednesday.
"Everyone will want this," one market participant told IFR.
"It's a first-time borrower, it's high quality and it's a
marquee name. This is a great global story."
Founded by Jack Ma in the late 1990s, Alibaba Group has
become a powerhouse player in the global economy, highlighted by
its stunning results on China's Singles' Day on Tuesday.
It reported sales of 57.1 billion yuan (US$9.3 billion) on
the day, conceived as a response to Valentine's Day in the West
and now akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United
States.
"What Alibaba as a company is doing is important and
exciting for global commerce," said Matthew Duch, senior
portfolio manager at Calvert Investments.
"They are tapping the holy grail of retail, the Chinese
consumer."
Moody's has assigned an A1 credit rating to the proposed
bond, which will only increase the appeal of the deal for
investors already enamored with the company's success story.
"The overhang around Chinese companies is what can and can't
be trusted in the financials," said Duch. "Alibaba is going a
long way to build confidence and credibility in Chinese
companies."
INVESTOR FAVORITE
Less than two months ago, Alibaba wowed the global markets
with the largest IPO of all time, a whopping US$25bn listing in
New York that sold at US$68 per share.
Its stock is up nearly 75% since then, closing at US$118.20
on Wednesday - giving Alibaba Group a market capitalization of
US$289 billion, even bigger than US retail giant Walmart.
"Alibaba has the potential to be equally popular in the bond
market as the equity market, but for very different reasons,"
said Scott Kimball, senior portfolio manager at Taplin, Canida &
Habacht.
"The bond market is often very receptive to brand new,
highly-rated issuers."
Bankers told IFR that Alibaba is expected to sell about US$8
billion of bonds, which would make it one of the five largest
bond deals of the year.
It is unusual for large publicly listed companies to
undertake big debt sales so soon after an IPO, which highlights
Alibaba's appeal as a gateway into the vast Chinese market.
"The fact that Alibaba is going to issue a large transaction
on the back of its highly successful IPO in the equity market
will continue the positive momentum and interest in the Chinese
retail market," said Duch at Calvert.
Proceeds are expected to be used to repay an existing US$8
billion syndicated term loan facility that has been fully drawn
down, Fitch Ratings said.
There tend to be much tighter restrictions attached to loans
than to bonds, meaning Alibaba should have even greater freedom
in the financing of any future expansion plans.
Ma, Alibaba Group's chairman and now one of the richest men
in the world, has indicated that he may seek an IPO for sister
company Alipay, an online payment platform, in 2015.
The new bond will also mark a significant success for the
four banks underwriting it, who were selected after what sources
said was an exceptionally competitive process.
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Additional reporting by
Stephen Lacey, Anthony Hughes and Anthony Rodriguez; Writing by
Marc Carnegie; Editing by Natalie Harrison)