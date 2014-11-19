(Adds quote, shadow order book,)
By Danielle Robinson and John Balassi
NEW YORK, Nov 19 (IFR) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
will sell its first-ever bond on Thursday, a jumbo trade
expected to be around US$8bn in size that comes just two months
after the company's record IPO.
It is looking to sell up to seven tranches, including five
fixed-rate bonds ranging from three to 20-year maturities and
two floating-rate notes with three and five-year maturities,
which bankers and investors expect to be the most sought after
of the year.
"Alibaba will have no problem attracting the attention of
every investor base around the world," said one bond syndicate
manager.
"They've done a good job of coming out with enough spread
over what would be fair value to make sure they get the size
done."
Alibaba, highly rated for a Chinese corporate at A1/A+/A+,
has been sounding out investors this week in Asia, Europe and
the US and is believed to have a huge order book already in
place before officially starting the marketing phase in Asia
overnight.
Two market sources said initial indications of interest were
at US$10bn.
Alibaba's high Single A ratings will help as the company
pitches itself as a comparable to blue-chip names like Oracle,
Amazon and Cisco, rather than its lower-rated Chinese internet
peers Tencent Holdings and Baidu.
Active bookrunners Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank
and JP Morgan are gauging investor interest at initial price
thoughts of 80bp over Treasuries for the three-year fixed, 110bp
over for the five-year, 135bp over for the seven-year, 150bp
over for the 10-year and 175bp over for the 20-year.
Oracle's 2.25% October 2019 bonds are trading at a G-spread
of around 66bp, some 44bp inside the IPTs on Alibaba's five-year
tranche.
That gap will likely shrink as orders pour in during Asian
hours, before Europe weighs in ahead of eventual pricing on
Thursday afternoon in the US.
Some investors are leaning towards Amazon as the best
comparable. Although eBay is closer to Alibaba in terms of
business type, eBay's spreads have widened about 30bp since it
announced its spin off of PayPal in September.
Amazon's 2.5% November 2022 bonds were trading at a G-spread
of 123bp on Wednesday, versus 135bp initial price thoughts on
Alibaba's seven-year tranche.
Amazon also has an outstanding 1.2% November 2017 issue
trading at around 57bp, compared with an 80bp whispered level on
Alibaba's three-year.
Proceeds will repay an existing US$8bn syndicated term loan
facility and for general corporate purpose.
Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are passive bookrunners.
(Reporting by John Balassi and Danielle Robinson; Writing by
Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)