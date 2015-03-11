(Corrects 9th paragraph to show ezbob offers loans of up to
120,000 pounds, not up to 50,000. Adds respective interest
rates)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd has enlisted two UK startups to provide financing
for small British businesses looking to buy from Chinese
suppliers, aiming to help cash-strapped firms access the world's
largest economy.
The partnerships with iwoca Ltd and ezbob announced by
Alibaba on Wednesday are a first for the Chinese company in
Europe, and are intended to provide short-term working capital
to businesses that otherwise would have trouble securing funds
from banks.
Its British arrangement is similar to its recently announced
tie-up with LendingClub Corp in the United States.
British firms looking to source cheap components or goods
from Chinese suppliers apply for credit online; the startups
review their business track records, tax returns and other data;
then provide a swift decision.
"We want to make financing as easy as possible for the
millions of British companies that do business through
Alibaba.com," said Wei Duan, Alibaba.com's European marketing
and business development director.
Unlike LendingClub, a peer-to-peer loans matching service,
ezbob and iwoca would provide the financing themselves. They
already lend to Amazon.com and eBay merchants.
Ezbob gets its name from the British colloquialism for a
shilling and is the trading name for Orange Money Ltd. The
4-year-old company is backed by the British government's Angel
CoFund and its loans are guaranteed by the European Union.
Iwoca, or "instant working capital," has secured financing
from investors including Global Founders Capital and Redline
Capital.
Iwoca will provide micro-loans of up to 50,000 pounds
($75,315) for qualified firms, at anticipated interest rates of
1.5 percent to 2 percent monthly. Ezbob will provide micro-loans
of between 50,000 pounds and 120,000 pounds at an interest rate
of 0.75 percent per month.
Iwoca Chief Executive Officer Christoph Rieche said in a
statement he expects to finance some 100 million pounds of deals
over the next 12 months. Funds are channeled directly to Chinese
suppliers.
Britain is one of Alibaba's major markets, primarily for
business-to-business goods sourcing on Alibaba.com. The Chinese
company derives the lion's share of its revenue from retail
platforms Taobao and Tmall, but it got its start supporting
small businesses with Alibaba.com, which Jack Ma co-founded out
of his Hangzhou apartment in 1999.
The service is used by businesses on the lookout for cheap
products and services from China, anything from manufacturing to
components in bulk.
Its executives have said they are looking for similar
providers to extend financing beyond the United States, to major
markets such as Australia, Germany and Canada.
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)