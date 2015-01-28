SHANGHAI Jan 28 - The financial services
affiliate of Alibaba launched on Wednesday a system
that will use the e-commerce giant's data trove to assess the
creditworthiness of Chinese consumers and businesses with little
or no history at traditional lenders.
The credit-scoring system, Sesame Credit, will mine user
data as well as payment histories from Alibaba Group Holding's
various platforms, Ant Financial Services Group in a statement.
Chief Data Scientist Yu Wujie said the system would take
into consideration, among several factors, whether consumers are
active Internet users, have a stable residential address and
have been using the same mobile phone number for a long time.
Set up in 2014, Ant Financial has been growing rapidly,
largely through targeting smaller businesses and hundreds of
millions of consumers who are often underserved by China's
larger banks. Its services include payment processing, personal
banking, wealth management, small business loans, personal
credit and insurance.
Parent Alibaba has been using its dominant market position
in e-commerce to push into the financial services market. The
firm's efforts include a money market fund for consumers, a
mobile payment app and a private bank.
In November, Alibaba Group Executive Chairman Jack Ma said
Ant Financial, which is not part of the New York-listed company,
will definitely seek a separate listing for the e-commerce
company's crown jewel, ideally on a domestic stock market.
(Reporting by Engen Tham and Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)