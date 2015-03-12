By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING, March 12 China's Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, the world's largest e-commerce firm, has begun
hunting staff in Seattle, home turf of Amazon.com Inc
and Microsoft Corp, focusing on savvy cloud computing
hires as it ramps up U.S. operations.
Three positions were open to people in Seattle, two of which
also allow applications for Alibaba's Silicon Valley offices,
according to advertisements on LinkedIn Corp's N> business
networking site in the past week.
Several recruiters in the region said they had registered
the firm's hiring drive, suggesting Alibaba is eyeing staff at
rival Amazon as well as Microsoft and Facebook Inc.
According to LinkedIn's data, Alibaba has already hired
staff away from Microsoft and Amazon. LinkedIn data list
Microsoft as the top company from which former employees have
joined Alibaba, not specifying the location of the hires, with
20 recruits for unspecified posts at the Chinese company having
previously worked at the software giant.
With the job openings Alibaba joins the increasingly fierce
fight for cloud computing talent in Silicon Valley and Seattle,
where it opened a research and development centre in what is
Microsoft and Amazon's backyard late last year.
The Chinese company's arrival on the tech job market is -
for now - unlikely to pose a concern to major industry
incumbents, who in past years have resorted to increasingly
imaginative tactics to recruit scant human resources.
Alibaba's moves in the region are at an early stage, and the
amount of hiring still comparatively low, said recruiters. The
company has fewer than 300 employees in the United States.
But Alibaba is looking at Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook in
the Seattle area for new blood, particularly developers, said
Jerry Taylor, president of Executive Recruiters Inc in Bellevue,
Washington.
"I'm sure they're going to be web-based as well as
mobile-type folks," he said. "They're trying to get a footprint
in the United States. What better place to go than their direct
competitor in Amazon?"
An Alibaba spokesman declined to give details of
recruitment.
Alibaba's talent hunt coincides with a broader push in the
United States this year to win over U.S. business, offering
American retailers new ways to sell to China's vast and growing
middle class. On March 4 it launched a cloud computing hub in
Silicon Valley, its first outside of China.
Alibaba has hired at least 10 software engineers or
computing experts from either Microsoft or Amazon since July
2014, all but one based in the greater Seattle area, according
to their LinkedIn profiles.
Li Xiaolong, one of the 10 and a senior staff engineer at
Alibaba, openly advertises for like-minded talent on his
profile: "We are actively hiring talents in machine learning,
data mining and distributed computing, as well as hardcore
software engineers to improve the world's biggest e-commerce
platform. The location can be Seattle, Silicon Valley, Beijing
or Hangzhou."
Alibaba declined to make its hires available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Jim Christie and Edwin Chan in SAN
FRANCISCO; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)