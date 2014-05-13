BEIJING May 13 Jack Ma, the founder and
executive chair of Alibaba Group Holding, said
investors and entrepreneurs can fall out like domestic couples
squabbling over their children in a blog post published late on
Monday as the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut prepares for its
blockbuster initial public offering.
"The relationship between investors and entrepreneurs is
like a couple's, nobody can say who is taking advantage of the
other," Ma said in an emoticon-filled post, written on Alibaba's
mobile social networking app Laiwang.
"Also, it is common for them to quarrel and break up because
they have different opinions over how to raise and educate their
child," he said.
Alibaba, the world's biggest e-commerce company, is
preparing for its U.S. IPO after filing its prospectus last week
. This has the potential to be the biggest tech
company listing yet, according to analysts, surpassing Facebook
Inc's $16 billion filing in 2012.
"Investors know they aren't your guardian angel," Ma
continued. "The reason they invest in you isn't because they're
kind-hearted."
In a letter Ma sent to employees before the IPO filing, Ma
emphasized that shareholders were not his priority. "After the
IPO we'll still uphold the policy of 'customers first, employees
second, and shareholders third,'" he wrote.
Ma's chequered past with investors has raised concerns among
some ahead of the IPO.
In 2011 a decision to spin off Alipay, the online payment
arm of then-listed Alibaba.com, caused a row between the company
and major stakeholders Yahoo Inc and Softbank Corp
.
Alibaba, Yahoo and SoftBank settled the matter in 2011, but
not before David Einhorn, the Greenlight Capital hedge fund
manager, sold all of his Yahoo shares in frustration at what he
deemed mutual "finger-pointing" between the companies.
"Finding money is difficult, finding intelligent money is
even harder, and finding a way to harmoniously coexist and
develop with your investors after the investment is the
hardest," said Ma in Monday's post.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)