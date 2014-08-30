HONG KONG Aug 30 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is set to start formally pitching its New York initial public offering to investors in the week of Sept. 8, the New York Times reported, citing an unnamed person briefed on the decision.

The IPO 'roadshow' had previously been expected to be launched this coming week, with pricing of the offer set for as early as Sept. 15. Pricing of the shares is now more likely to come later in that week, the paper added.

An external spokeswoman for Alibaba in Hong Kong declined to comment on the IPO plans when contacted by Reuters on Saturday.

The much-anticipated IPO could raise more than $20 billion, making it the biggest technology issue in the United States.

Separately, citing a person familiar with the deal, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alibaba was waiting to finalize the IPO timing until it received final feedback from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company expects talks with the SEC to wrap up next week, the person said. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)