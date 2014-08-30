* Alibaba still awaiting SEC approval to launch sale
* Alibaba listing could raise more than $20 bln
HONG KONG Aug 30 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is planning to launch its
New York stock market debut in the week of Sept. 8, a person
briefed on the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
The much-anticipated sale or initial public offering (IPO)
could raise more than $20 billion, making it the biggest
technology listing in the United States.
The company is still awaiting final approval from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to kick-off the
listing, the person said, adding that the date was still a
moving target.
The source declined to be identified as the information is
not public.
The IPO 'roadshow' - when a company meets with potential
investors - had previously been expected to be launched this
coming week, with pricing of the offer set for as early as Sept.
15, the New York Times earlier reported. Pricing of the shares
is now more likely to come later in that week, the paper said.
An external spokeswoman for Alibaba in Hong Kong declined to
comment on the share sale plans when contacted by Reuters on
Saturday.
Separately, The Wall Street Journal, citing a person
familiar with the deal, said that Alibaba expected talks with
the SEC to wrap up next week.
