By Liana B. Baker, Avik Das and Soham Chatterjee
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
seeks to raise more than $21 billion in an IPO that
will value the Chinese e-commerce giant at up to $163 billion
and rank as the largest-ever technology debut in the United
States.
Alibaba expects to price its initial public offering
between $60 and $66 per American Depository Share, valuing the
company at about $162.69 billion at the top end of the range and
raising a maximum of $21.1 billion.
The company founded by former English schoolteacher Jack Ma
will decide on its final price after a globe-spanning roadshow
that will kick off in New York on Monday, and is expected to
stop in cities from Hong Kong to San Francisco.
If all goes well, Alibaba may ring the opening bell on the
New York Stock Exchange in as little as two weeks.
Industry analysts had expected Alibaba to try for a
valuation in excess of $200 billion, ranking the Chinese company
among the 20 largest publicly traded companies in the United
States. It may eventually price above the initial range, should
it deem investor demand sufficient.
Many investors are eager to buy a piece of a Chinese company
that handles more e-commerce than Amazon.com Inc and
eBay combined.
"This number may seem enormous, but when you look at the
value compared with the company's fundamentals, it's not as rich
as we might expect," said Brian Hamilton, chairman of private
company analysis firm Sageworks.
CAUTION NOW
But some investors remain cautious about the potential
conflicts of interest between Ma's role as a steward of the
company, and his investment interests elsewhere.
The company has also attracted its share of controversy in
the past, as when it hived off lucrative payments unit Alipay,
triggering objections from major shareholders Yahoo and
Softbank.
The company said in its latest prospectus that it has racked
up almost $16 million in IPO-related legal fees, unusually high
for an IPO and an indication of the effort that Alibaba and its
advisers have undertaken to prepare a complicated prospectus.
"When an Internet company of our scale that originated from
China enters the global scene, you should expect that it will
encounter skepticism from different directions due to
differences in cultural perspectives, values and even
geopolitical positioning," Ma said in a letter to investors
reminiscent of the "founder's letters" that accompanied the
debuts of Facebook and Google.
"While it may be difficult for a public Alibaba to side-step
controversy, we hope that controversies generate constructive
debate and add fresh perspectives to the dialogue on
globalization."
Some investors say the company's fundamentals outweigh the
risk of investing in a company with an unfamiliar governance
structure.
Alibaba accounts for about 80 percent of all online retail
sales in China, where rising Internet usage and an expanding
middle-class helped the company generate gross merchandise
volume of $296 billion in the 12 months ended June 30.
The Chinese e-commerce giant's revenue accelerated in the
April-to-June quarter on strong gains in its mobile business,
providing investors with what may be the final glimpse of the
company's financials before its expected landmark market debut.
Revenue in the June quarter increased 46 percent
year-on-year to $2.54 billion, a faster pace than the 38.7
percent growth in the previous quarter.
Alibaba is selling 123.1 million of the 320.1 million ADSs
slated for the IPO. Shareholders including Yahoo, Ma and
executive vice chairman Joe Tsai are offering the remainder.
CitiGroup has been appointed to the depositary receipt role
for Alibaba, which means it will hold the underlying shares and
issue ADRs to shareholders, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
In other key banking roles, Morgan Stanley and Credit
Suisse will manage the so-called "lockup" agreement that
dictates when pre-IPO shareholders will be able to sell once the
stock starts trading, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters. Goldman Sachs will act as the "stabilization agent,"
overseeing the stock's early trading.
Credit Suisse will also oversee the "friends and family
program," formally known as a directed share program, the person
familiar with the matter said.
"Listen, it's a very successful company. The market needs a
company like this," said Akram Yosri at 3i Capital Group. "As an
institutional, I would have liked to see around $135 billion.
It's up to the syndicate now, I hope they exercise prudence."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Writing
by Edwin Chan; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ken Wills)