(Adds independent sourcing that books will close Sept 16)
Sept 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
plans to close its IPO order book early after it received enough
orders to sell all the shares in the record-breaking offering,
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The company, which launched its IPO on Monday, is expected
to price the deal on Sept. 18 and will start trading a day
later.
U.S.-based bookrunners are expected to stop taking orders
from investors on Tuesday afternoon, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Alibaba is expected to stop taking orders in Asia on Sept.
17, a day earlier than previously scheduled. Bloomberg first
reported that Alibaba's books would close a day early for its
IPO. (bloom.bg/Zja2QT)
A spokesman for Alibaba declined to comment.
Co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma has spoken with
investors all over the United States this week including stops
in New York and Boston, presenting the company's growth
strategies and addressing concerns over its corporate
governance.
Banks running the sale have not decided if they will
increase the price range or the number of shares on offer, the
sources said. The Chinese e-commerce group had orders to sell
shares at the higher end of the expected price range of $60 to
$66 per share, Bloomberg said.
Alibaba had received enough orders for the offering to cover
the entire deal within just two days of its launch, people
familiar with the IPO told Reuters on Wednesday.
The IPO could raise $21.1 billion at the top end of the
expected price range, topping Facebook Inc's $16 billion
listing in 2012 as the largest-ever technology IPO.
The company launched its IPO on Monday and is expected to
price the deal on Sept. 18, and will start trading a day later.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York. Additional reporting
by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)