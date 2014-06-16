Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
(Corrects number in first paragraph as 27 instead of 28)
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding revealed the members of its 27-person partnership in its updated initial public offering prospectus on Monday.
The partnership, which includes founder Jack Ma, Executive Vice-Chairman Joseph Tsai and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lu, will have the exclusive right to nominate a majority of Alibaba's nine-member board of directors.
The updated filing gives potential investors more information about the operations of China's biggest e-commerce firm, whose initial prospectus, filed in May, was criticised for its lack of detail.
The size of the U.S. IPO is widely expected to exceed Facebook Inc's $15 billion initial share sale in 2012. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.