* Alibaba prospectus names 27-person "partnership"
* Names directors of nine-person board
* Revenue up 38 pct in March qtr, versus 62 pct rise in
prior qtr
By Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, June 16 Alibaba Group Holding
revealed the members of its powerful 27-person
partnership and board on Monday, while disclosing that the
Chinese e-commerce giant's growth has slowed from the red-hot
pace of recent quarters.
In an updated prospectus for what could be the largest tech
IPO in history, Alibaba said the partnership includes founder
Jack Ma, Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai and Chief Executive
Officer Jonathan Lu. The group has the exclusive right to
nominate a majority of Alibaba's nine-member board, effectively
ensuring control of the company rests in the hands of insiders.
Among four independent directors asked to join a post-IPO
board were former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee Hwa, Yahoo
Inc founder Jerry Yang, and J. Michael Evans, former
vice chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alibaba is expected to eclipse Facebook Inc's $15
billion initial share sale in 2012 when it debuts late this
summer. But investors and governance experts have raised
questions about Alibaba's scant disclosures, and Ma's murky web
of third-party transactions.
Tung's inclusion may open doors for Alibaba, though his
tenure was marked by controversy. He is uncle to the wife of
corporate finance chief Michael Yao.
"His family relationship is a negative from a Western
governance point of view, but probably a positive from an Asian"
perspective, said Boston University School of Management
professor James Post. "The board will be the place where 'East
meets West' governance happens at Alibaba in the years to come."
The company's five executive board directors are Ma, Tsai,
Lu, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Zhang, and Masayoshi Son,
founder of SoftBank Corp, Alibaba's biggest shareholder
with a 34.3 percent stake.
Alibaba previously said its partnership encompassed 28
members, elected annually. It did not explain the change on
Monday. (See partners and directors at link.reuters.com/gum22w)
REVENUE GROWTH SLOWS
Monday's filing also divulged more information about the
operations of Alibaba, which handles more transactions than
Amazon.com and eBay combined.
Alibaba reported its net income in the quarter ended March
climbed 32 percent to 5.543 billion yuan ($892.7 million).
Revenue was up 38 percent to 12.031 billion yuan, compared to a
62 percent increase in the previous quarter.
Shares of Yahoo, which tend to move in sync with the
perceived valuation of its roughly 24 percent slice of Alibaba,
closed more than 5 percent lower.
Alibaba's eBay-like Taobao saw gross merchandise volume rise
32 percent to 295 billion yuan in the March quarter. For
Amazon-like Tmall, volume was up 90 percent to 135 billion yuan.
Both rates of growth were down from previous quarters.
"From the fourth quarter, you're always going to have a
drop-off quarter to quarter, but this is a pretty big one," said
Ronald Josey at JMP Securities.
($1=6.2090 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller; Additional
reporting by Liana Baker in New York and Alexei Oreskovic in San
Francisco; Editing by Greg Mahlich, Leslie Adler and Paul Simao)