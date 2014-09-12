HONG KONG, Sept 12 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which
compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock
benchmarks, said on Friday it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd IPO-BABA.N a China domicile, opening the way for the
company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese
stocks.
The move means e-commerce company Alibaba would be screened
for inclusion in the S&P China Broad Market Index (BMI), the S&P
Emerging BMI and S&P Global BMI, among others, S&P Dow Jones
Indices said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)