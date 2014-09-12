HONG KONG, Sept 12 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock benchmarks, said on Friday it had assigned Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N a China domicile, opening the way for the company to be added to global benchmarks that include Chinese stocks.

The move means e-commerce company Alibaba would be screened for inclusion in the S&P China Broad Market Index (BMI), the S&P Emerging BMI and S&P Global BMI, among others, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Michael Perry)