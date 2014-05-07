BEIJING May 7 Angry Chinese nationalists
finally woke up on Wednesday to the fact that Japanese and
American companies own more than half of e-commerce juggernaut
Alibaba, and have done for years.
"Who is Jack Ma working for?" asked some on microblogs,
hours after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd filed a
prospectus for an initial public offering of its shares in the
United States, which some say could be the biggest listing ever
of a technology stock.
Ma was the lead founder of Alibaba in 1999 and has become
something of a cult hero to entrepreneurs and many ordinary
Chinese, saying he champions small business against industry
giants.
"Jack Ma is a big traitor," wrote another user on Tencent
Weibo, a major Twitter-like Chinese microblogging site.
In its IPO prospectus, Alibaba detailed ties with its two
principal shareholders - Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank Corp
, which owns a 34.4 percent stake, and Yahoo Inc
with a 22.6 percent stake.
SoftBank invested in Alibaba 14 years ago, and Yahoo bought
a 40 percent stake in 2005. Both holdings have long been public
knowledge and have been covered in previous disclosures.
Yet this old information triggered a clamour of dismay and
indignation among some anti-Japan Internet users in China on
Wednesday, who also noted that Chinese native Ma is only
Alibaba's third-biggest shareholder, with an 8.9 percent stake.
Some called for a boycott of Alibaba's popular trading
websites - Taobao and Tmall - though that's likely to have
little impact on businesses that brought in most of Alibaba's
$6.5 billion of revenue in April-December.
TROUBLED TIES
The Asian neighbours - and the world's second- and
third-largest economies - have a troubled history.
Japan invaded China in 1937 and ruled it with a brutal hand
for eight years. Millions of Chinese were killed and tens of
thousands of Chinese men were shipped off to work in Japanese
mines and construction. Chinese women were forced to work as
so-called comfort women. China last month impounded a ship owned
by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd over a dispute
dating back to the 1930s war. Mitsui later paid about $29
million for the release of the vessel.
In 2012, sales of Japanese-branded cars were badly hit in
the fallout from another row between Beijing and Tokyo over
disputed islands in the East China Sea.
"Calling someone 'traitor' has been (a custom) since the May
Fourth period," said Zhang Ming, a professor of international
relations at Beijing's Renmin University, referencing student
demonstrations in 1919 against Japan receiving Chinese territory
from Germany after the First World War.
"When it comes to why Chinese people make a big fuss, it
relates to China's environment: China's officials don't stop
this kind of behaviour," said Zhang. "These past couple of
years, there's been a massive clamour for populism and
nationalism."
As one microblogger wrote of SoftBank's stake in Alibaba:
"Oh my god, Japan's claws reach everywhere!"
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Newsroom; Additional
reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)