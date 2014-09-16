Alibaba founder Jack Ma gives a thumbs-up as he arrives to speak to investors at an initial public offering roadshow in Singapore September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

NEW YORK Alibaba Group's options will be listed on International Securities Exchange Holdings' options exchanges on Sept. 29 pending the company's public sale of shares this week, ISE said on Tuesday.

The Chinese e-commerce company is expected to sell shares to the public later in the week. International Securities Exchange Holdings operates two options exchanges, ISE and ISE Gemini, which cleared about 14 percent of equity and index options contracts in August.

On Monday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised the price range on its initial public offering to $66 to $68, reflecting strong demand from investors for the year's most anticipated debut and potentially the world's largest-ever IPO.

Contract specifications for Alibaba options will be determined when the new listing is certified by OCC, formerly the Options Clearing Corporation, prior to trading, ISE said in a statement.

Typically, the other U.S. options exchanges would also offer these options at the same time as long as certain thresholds are met. A spokeswoman for CBOE Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that they will be listing Alibaba options but did not currently have a date when the options would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

CBOE owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest U.S. stock options market.

A spokesperson for BATS Options exchange, a division of BATS Global Markets, could not be immediately reached for a response on when they plan to list Alibaba options.

(Reporting By Saqib iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernard Orr)