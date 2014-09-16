(Adds date for CBOE listing, changes lead for context, adds
By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Investors looking to hedge
their bets or speculate on the direction of Alibaba Group's
IPO-BABA.N stock after its expected public sale of shares on
Friday, will be able to trade its options in two weeks, as U.S.
options exchanges are expected to list contracts on the company.
The Chinese e-commerce company's options will be listed on
CBOE Holdings Inc and International Securities Exchange
Holdings' options exchanges on Sept. 29, pending the company's
public sale of shares this week, the exchanges said on Tuesday.
International Securities Exchange Holdings operates two
options exchanges, ISE and ISE Gemini, which through August
handled about 14 percent of equity and index options contracts
in 2014, according to OCC, formerly the Options Clearing
Corporation.
CBOE said on Tuesday that it will be listing Alibaba options
on the Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 Options
Exchange once new options listing criteria are met.
The two exchanges together so far account for nearly 29
percent of trading in U.S. stock and exchange options in 2014,
per OCC data.
On Monday, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd raised the price range
on its initial public offering to $66 to $68, reflecting strong
demand from investors for the year's most anticipated debut and
potentially the world's largest-ever IPO.
Contract specifications for Alibaba options will be
determined when the new listing is certified by OCC prior to
trading, ISE said in a statement.
Typically, the other U.S. options exchanges would also offer
these options at the same time as long as certain thresholds are
met.
A spokesperson for BATS Options exchange, a division of BATS
Global Markets, could not be immediately reached for a response
on when they plan to list Alibaba options.
(Reporting By Saqib iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Bernard Orr)