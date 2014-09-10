Sept 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has received enough orders for its record-breaking initial public offering to cover the entire deal within just two days of its launch, people familiar with the IPO process said on Wednesday.

There was no indication as to where most of that demand was in the $60-$66 per share indicative range for the IPO, said the people, who couldn't be named because details of the offering demand aren't yet public.

Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce titan, didn't immediately return a request by Reuters for comment.

At the top end of expectations, the Alibaba IPO would raise $21.1 billion, topping Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing in 2012 as the largest-ever technology IPO.

Alibaba, could set a new record for the world's biggest IPO if underwriters exercise an option to sell additional shares to meet demand - putting it as high as $24.3 billion, and overtaking Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's $22.1 billion listing in 2010. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Olivian Oran in New York and Elzio Barreto in Hong Kong; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)