(Adds analyst comment, recasts)
By Paul Carsten and John Ruwitch
BEIJING/SHANGHAI Feb 9 China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is taking a $590 million stake in an
obscure domestic smartphone maker as the e-commerce giant tests
ways to expand its mobile operating system in a shrinking,
cut-throat handset market.
Extending a previously muted push into hardware, Alibaba
said on Monday it will buy an unspecified minority stake in
smartphone maker Meizu Technology Co. Dwarfed by rivals like
Xiaomi Inc, privately owned Meizu's slice of China's
smartphone market is estimated by analysts at below 2 percent.
The deal, unlike U.S. rival Amazon.com Inc's foray
into smartphones with its own-brand Fire Phone, is designed to
help Alibaba push its mobile operating system within China
through Meizu's handsets. In return, Zhuhai, Guangdong-based
Meizu will get access to Alibaba's e-commerce sales channels and
other resources, the companies said in a joint statement.
For China's e-commerce king, with a market value of $213
billion market value, the $590 million price tag may be a costly
entry fee. Meizu's reach in China, and likely that of the
Alibaba operating system, is severely blunted by domestic
leaders Xiaomi, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Lenovo
Group, as well as multinational giants Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
"You could say they're spending $590 million to experiment a
bit and see what happens - it's an expensive experiment,
right?" said Michael Clendenin, Managing Director at
Shanghai-based RedTech Advisors.
"My concern is that some internet players are confusing
being able to just spend a couple hundred million dollars to buy
a piece of hardware that looks pretty cool but is essentially a
copy of what Apple has done and what Xiaomi has done," he said.
Together, the leading five brands accounted for nearly 60
percent of China's smartphone market in the fourth quarter of
2014, said Nicole Peng, a Shanghai-based analyst with data
research firm Canalys.
Meizu has pumped up shipments from a few hundred thousand in
previous years to under 2 million in the last three months of
2014, but it still had less than 2 percent of China's smartphone
market share in that quarter, said Peng.
As well as intense competition, Alibaba and Meizu must
contend with flagging sales of smartphones, even though China is
the world's largest market for the devices.
Some 557 million people access the internet via mobile
devices, according to government data. But shipments in China
were 389 million phones in 2014, down from 423 million the
previous year, according to China's Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)