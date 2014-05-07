(Repeats story with no changes to headline or text)
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
may be making its debut on Wall Street later this
summer, but it's certainly no stranger to the investors of
Silicon Valley.
In the past 18 months, the Chinese e-commerce giant has
burrowed its way into the Valley's exclusive investment circles,
snapping up sizeable stakes and board seats in fast-growing
startups that could provide strategic advantages for when, not
if, the company challenges Amazon.com Inc or eBay Inc
on their home turf.
A U.S. investment team headed by cable magnate John Malone's
former dealmaker, Michael Zeisser, targets stakes in e-commerce,
mobile and logistics-focused companies which combine online and
offline operations, people familiar with the U.S. operations
said.
Alibaba's vision for the world's largest consumer market has
been the subject of intense industry speculation. Silicon Valley
insiders who have held discussions with the company, which
handles more online transactions than Amazon and eBay combined,
say its U.S. deals are central to its strategy of becoming the
world's dominant e-tailer.
The growing pool of investments give Alibaba a glimpse into
a swathe of Silicon Valley's cutting-edge technologies; they
yield insights into an unfamiliar market; and they help build a
web of alliances and connections, industry insiders say.
"They want the optionality to see if a technology or trend
takes off in the U.S., or to see if it's applicable to bring
back home," said Hany Nada, a founding partner of GGV Capital, a
venture capital firm that invested in Alibaba in 2003.
Alibaba investments may also help in its inevitable landing
on U.S. soil, whenever that may be, he said: "They want them to
soften the beach."
For instance, Alibaba made a $202 million investment for a
39 percent stake in 2-day shipping service Shoprunner, in
October. The membership-based shipping plan is a rival to Amazon
Prime that works with dozens of U.S. retailers. Alibaba's
intention was to learn about U.S. online shopping, the country's
distribution infrastructure, and potentially build relationships
with retailers without exposing itself directly to the famously
ruthless Seattle giant, a Shoprunner executive said.
"They can't grow in China forever," said Fiona Dias, chief
strategy officer at Shoprunner.
"They're certainly not going to be invited to play in Amazon
or eBay's sandbox," she said. "But in an indirect way they can
learn and observe from hundreds of large retailers."
Alibaba's shopping spree has picked up pace in the past
year, and broadened into other areas such as mobile. Its
investments have included luxury e-commerce site 1stDibs; a 20
percent stake in mobile messaging app Tango, for which it has
paid $217 million; and ridesharing firm Lyft.
By acquiring minority stakes, Alibaba's playbook has
differed from what's typical of large tech firms like Google or
Facebook, which prefer to buy startups outright.
"They want to have an early look at what's happening in
innovation," said one VC investor in Lyft. "I don't think these
investments move the needle for them financially."
Mitch Lasky, a partner at Benchmark Capital who has
co-invested with Chinese giant Tencent Holdings and has held
conversations with Alibaba, noted that Chinese companies often
take 10 to 30 percent stakes in other firms, even marginally
competitive ones, to build a "network of alliances."
It's "unusual for us but it's not unusual for them...to
create a network of strategic bonds," Lasky said.
Then there's also a political element: Chinese companies
tend to be sensitive to the potential for a public or regulatory
backlash that could complicate cross-border acquisitions.
"They are concerned about the optics of Chinese companies of
buying American companies outright," Lasky said. "There's a
political cost, even if it's unspoken."
'LIQUID CURRENCY'
Alibaba has closely guarded its ambitions for the United
States and executives have privately played down suggestions it
would take Amazon head-on. But there's little question that
investments in the United States are a high priority, people
familiar with the company say.
In late 2012, executive vice-chairman and IPO architect Joe
Tsai flew to California to discuss an investment in Quixey, a
startup that makes a search engine for mobile apps, said Quixey
founder Tomer Kagan. Kagan accepted funding within 30 days of
first meeting Alibaba representatives.
In March, Tsai told Reuters the IPO gives Alibaba the
financial muscle to fund more acquisitions with stock.
"Having a liquid currency is very, very helpful," Tsai said
in an interview. "We'll be sticking very close to our knitting,
staying very true to our core business, e-commerce."
Tsai's eyes and ears in California are Zeisser, who heads
Alibaba's U.S. investments group, and Peter Stern, a former
Credit Suisse banker. The U.S. investment team, formed in
October, initially worked out of Alibaba's Santa Clara office
but is planning to open an office in downtown San Francisco.
Alibaba's investments have so far emerged from a tight
network of influential contacts. Jerry Yang, the Yahoo
co-founder who negotiated Yahoo's investment in Alibaba in 2005,
introduced Tango to Alibaba executives last year, a source close
to Tango said.
Fanatics and Shoprunner are both partially owned by
billionaire businessman Michael Rubin, who has long known
Masayoshi Son, the Softbank founder who owns a slice of Alibaba.
Alibaba was introduced to Quixey through GGV Capital, a venture
capital firm with a longstanding Chinese practice that invested
in Alibaba in 2003, Kagan said.
Quixey's Kagan believed Alibaba would give him the latitude
to grow independently for years. But he pointed to UCWeb, a
Chinese mobile search company in which Alibaba invested in 2009.
That seemed a passive investment until last week, when the two
parties unveiled a joint venture to challenge Baidu in China's
$2.5 billion mobile search market.
"That's the kind of five-year plays they'll make," said
Kagan. "They're highly strategic, highly patient."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih and Deepa Seetharaman in San Francisco
and Paul Carsten in Hong Kong, editing by Edwin Chan and Peter
Henderson)