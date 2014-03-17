BEIJING, March 17 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has joined the race to
develop 'smart' household appliances, partnering with Chinese
electronic goods maker Midea Group to produce home
devices that talk to each other.
Alibaba, keen to expand out of its core online retail
business, said on Monday its cloud computing subsidiary, Aliyun
will set up a project with Midea named 'Aliyun Connected'. The
partnership will seek to develop smart products across Midea's
range from air conditioners to washing machines and
refrigerators.
Financial terms of arrangements between Alibaba and Midea,
worth about $11.7 billion by market value, weren't disclosed.
Alibaba said on Sunday its long-awaited IPO, expected to be
valued at over $15 billion, will take place in the United States
. The firm has been rapidly diversifying into
business areas far removed from its main e-commerce platforms,
like taxi booking apps, mobile games and mobile banking, as it
seeks new growth opportunities.
Smart appliances, designed to talk to each other and
accessible by users via cloud computing services, can help cut
energy bills. Remotely controlled using smartphones, they are
designed to allow consumers to perform tasks like preheating an
oven, or having recipe suggestions sent to them by their fridge
based on what the appliances recognises as its contents.
Technology intelligence firm Pike Research forecast that
smart appliance sales will rocket to $35 billion by 2020 from
just over $600 million last year. China, the world's biggest
Internet market, is expected to play its part in the growth.
Midea products using smart technology are already rolling
off its production lines. From March 19, a Midea device that
allows users to adjust room temperature using an app on their
smartphones will be available on Alibaba's Tmall e-commerce
platform at a price of 3,399 yuan ($550).
Midea's shares rose 2.9 percent in trading on Monday,
outpacing a 2.06 percent rise in the Shenzhen SE Composite Index
.