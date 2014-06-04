By Elzio Barreto
| HONG KONG, June 5
HONG KONG, June 5 As Alibaba prepares for what
could be the biggest tech company IPO to date, the Chinese
e-commerce giant has been counselling employees on how to deal
with the roughly $41 billion they could unlock through a New
York listing.
While some staffers have enquired if premium brand BMW
sells cars in Alibaba's corporate orange, others may
invest windfall stock gains in property in North America or
channel funds back into start-up ventures in China, hoping to
build future Alibabas, bankers and financial planners say.
The company, though, has been preparing employees for years
on how to manage the avalanche of cash, warning them not to be
carried away and splurge on material goods.
While Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-ALIB.N co-founders
Jack Ma and Joseph Tsai are already billionaires, many more
paper millionaires could be minted once employees are free to
sell shares some time after the IPO. Current and former Alibaba
employees hold 26.7 percent of the company, having built up
their holdings through stock options and other incentives
awarded since 1999, according to securities filings, though
these didn't detail the number of employee shareholders.
The IPO windfall - Alibaba could be worth $152 billion,
according to the average from a Reuters survey of 25 analysts -
will be larger than anything China has seen because of the depth
of the group's employee ownership and the size of the company.
Not just managers, but software engineers and staff from
sales and marketing and related companies such as Alipay also
stand to benefit from selling shares after the IPO. Some of the
20,000 employees have already had the opportunity to sell part
of their stakes during previous Alibaba structured share sales
through so called liquidity programs.
"The thinking was that if sudden wealth is like venom,
giving small doses every now and then was a bit like anti-venom
because your company isn't thrown into chaos," said a person
familiar with Alibaba's incentive plans who was not authorized
to speak publicly on the matter.
MOVING ON
In its IPO prospectus, Alibaba acknowledged its concerns
about employee shareholders coming into new-found wealth, and
maybe wanting to move on. "It may be difficult for us to
continue to retain and motivate these employees, and this wealth
could affect their decisions about whether or not they remain
with us," it said.
Over recent years, Alibaba executives have discussed with
employees how the windfall gains could change their lives,
warning them not to splash it all on "glitzy things", said
people familiar with those discussions.
Former Chief Operating Officer Savio Kwan was one of the
executives who took part in the talks, the people said, along
with external speakers and academics brought in to talk about
leadership, personal development and business goals.
"One thing Jack (Ma) and Savio did was from the early days
prepare employees for the effects of having wealth," said Porter
Erisman, a former Alibaba vice president and director of
"Crocodile in the Yangtze," a documentary about Alibaba's first
decade. "I remember Savio giving a speech about what money
means, and he encouraged people to think of money as something
that offered more choices. Those choices don't have to be
material goods," he added.
Alibaba declined to comment for this article.
HOW TO SPEND IT
As happened after Facebook Inc's IPO in 2012, the new
Alibaba millionaires are seen driving up demand for luxury cars
and apartments, giving a boost to the economy of China's eastern
city of Hangzhou, where the company is based.
Facebook millionaires spent some of their cash booking a
trip with a private space tourism company and on an exploration
of ancient Mayan ruins in Central America, while some Google Inc
shareholders cashed in during the internet firm's IPO
to travel around the world, start a documentary film business
and open a health-conscious cafe, media reported at the time.
BMW dealerships in Hangzhou have fielded enquiries from
Alibaba employees asking if they have models in orange, Reuters
Insider television has reported. But the Chinese government's
austerity campaign is likely to keep a lid on too much
ostentatious spending, and because the stock listing will be in
the United States most of the money employees receive from
eventual stake sales would likely be kept offshore rather than
flow back to Alibaba's Chinese base.
"Check real estate in Vancouver, not so much Ferraris and
real estate in China," said a person closely involved with the
IPO who was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
Investment bankers and financial consultants predicted that
much of the IPO windfall that does return to China would likely
go into new technology ventures.
Hangzhou is in a part of China already known as a hotbed for
entrepreneurship. As of last year, the city had more than 560
multi-millionaires and in a decade is expected to rival Los
Angeles in the number of so-called ultra high net worth
individuals, according to property consultant Knight Frank.
"There aren't many cases in China where a private company
scales from an apartment to more than 20,000 people like that,"
said another person with direct knowledge of the IPO process.
"More than anything, the impact might be in start-ups, with
people coming out with money who have been through this and
learned."
LOCKED-UP
Much of the Alibaba wealth is in the hands of Ma, Tsai and a
group of senior executives who make up the so-called Alibaba
Partnership. These 28 people - 22 from Alibaba and 6 from
related companies and affiliates - own a combined 14 percent of
Alibaba, according to the company's filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission - worth over $21 billion.
The filing doesn't detail the holdings of top executives
such as CEO Jonathan Lu, Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu,
Chief Operating Officer Daniel Zhang, Chief Technology Officer
Jian Wan and General Counsel Timothy Steinert. Those five, who
with Ma and Tsai are among the 28 partners, appear only as
owning less than 1 percent of Alibaba.
The IPO will provide employees their biggest opportunity yet
to cash out of their vested stocks once share lock-ups expire.
The largest previous sell-down was in 2011 when employees
sold about $2 billion worth of stakes to investors including
private equity firms DST Global and Silver Lake,
according to a statement from those firms and the IPO filing. Ma
sold $162 million worth of shares that year, while Tsai raised
$108 million from selling part of his stake.
In the same year, CEO Lu raised $37.7 million, CFO Wu sold
$4.99 million worth of shares, and former COO Kwan sold a stake
worth $40.5 million. Sabrina Peng, an early Alibaba employee and
former vice president of its business department, raised $4.6
million in the 2011 sell-down.
Alibaba's biggest single shareholder, with a 34.4 percent
stake, is Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank Corp,
followed by U.S. internet group Yahoo Inc, with 22.6
percent. Other large shareholders include Silver Lake, DST
Global and Singapore state investor Temasek.
Employees will not be able to cash out of their holdings
entirely through the IPO, as most employee stock is likely to be
locked up for months, maybe years, people familiar with the
listing process said.
When Alibaba listed its Alibaba.com business-to-business
unit in 2007, it was six months before stockholders could sell
40 percent of the shares held in an employee equity exchange
program. For the remaining 60 percent, the lock-up was for one
year.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Ian Geoghegan)