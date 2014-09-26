(Adds details on market maker, adds data, share movement)
Sept 26 Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd's options will debut on CBOE Holdings
Inc's exchanges on Monday with strike prices ranging
from $75 to $100 in $5 increments, a CBOE spokeswoman said on
Friday.
U.S. options exchanges are expected to list contracts on
Alibaba on Sept. 29, with their debut opening the gates to a
flood of speculators and hedgers to begin opening positions
premised on where they think the stock will trade at various
future dates.
Susquehanna Securities will be the only designated primary
market maker for Alibaba's options at the CBOE, the CBOE
spokeswoman said.
Alibaba options will initially list on the Chicago Board
Options Exchange and the C2 Options Exchange with expirations in
October, November, January and April, she said.
CBOE's Chicago Board Options Exchange and the C2 Options
Exchange together so far account for about 29 percent of trading
in U.S. stock and exchange options in 2014, per Options Clearing
Corporation data.
The options will be subject to position limits of 250,000
contracts and will also have long-term option contracts, termed
Long-term Equity AnticiPation Securities (LEAPS), available to
trade, the spokeswoman said.
Alibaba shares, which rose about 38 percent in their trading
debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 19, were trading
nearly flat at $89.29 on Friday.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chizu Nomiyama)