(Corrects company name in paragraph 1 to "Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd" from "Alibaba Group Holdings Inc")
Aug 27 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N quarterly revenue jumped 46.3 percent
to $2.54 billion due to a rise in domestic sales.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders nearly
tripled to $1.99 billion, or 84 cents per share, for the first
quarter ended June 30. (1.usa.gov/1sBndF6)
Revenue from its China commerce retail business increased
45.8 percent to $2.04 billion.
The company - expected to go public as early as next month -
said Chairman Jack Yun Ma owned 8.8 percent ordinary shares and
Softbank Corp had a 34.1 percent stake, as of June 30.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)