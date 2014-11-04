BRIEF-Carsales.Com updates on dividend reinvestment plan
* Participants in dividend reinvestment plan will be allocated co's shares at $11.195 per share for fy2017 fully franked hy dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to compare forecasts to non-GAAP net income)
BEIJING Nov 4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported quarterly results which showed net income rising 15.5 percent to $1.11 billion for the July-September period, meeting forecasts for the Chinese e-commerce giant's first quarterly report to Wall Street since its record-setting $25 billion listing.
The non-GAAP net income - which excludes the share-based compensation expenses and amortisation of intangible assets - compared with a consensus estimate of $1.17 billion based on a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 21 analysts.
Revenue rose 53.7 percent to $2.74 billion, versus expected sales of $2.7 billion, its fastest growth in three quarters. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.45, up 9.4 percent year-on-year.
Mobile revenue was more than ten times higher than in the same period last year.
Alibaba shares were down slightly in pre-market trading in New York at $101.00, from $101.80 at Monday's close. (1 US dollar = 6.1150 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle; Editing by David Goodman)
* Year to date 2017 cash collections were up 29% on a forex neutral basis versus prior year, totaling A$2.51 mln