NEW YORK Nov 3 Alibaba Group
shareholders should get ready for something they haven't much
seen: volatility.
On Tuesday morning, the Chinese e-commerce heavyweight will
deliver quarterly results, its first since its blockbuster IPO
seven weeks ago, and options market pricing data is signaling a
wilder-than-usual ride for the stock through the rest of the
week.
Alibaba shares, which soared 38 percent in their trading
debut on Sept. 19, have gained more than 8 percent from their
closing price on that day.
But daily moves have been largely subdued. At a time of
overall market volatility, the shares' biggest gain has been 3.9
percent, their biggest loss 4.3 percent, but the average daily
move has been just 0.3 percent.
On Monday, shares rose 4 percent to touch a year-high of
$102.80, before paring gains to close up 3 percent at $101.29.
Activity in the options market was also brisk with options
volume at 349,000 contracts, making Monday the busiest day yet
for the options.
Alibaba is expected to report a net profit of $1.17 billion
in the quarter ended September, according to a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate poll of 21 analysts. Fully reported earnings are
forecast at 36 cents per share, based on a poll of 25 analysts.
"We believe Alibaba's shares' post-earnings reaction mainly
depends on management's commentary on top-line growth momentum
and near-term margin trend," Henry Guo, senior analyst at JG
Capital Global Investment Research, said in an email.
Alibaba is predicted to show revenue growth next year of
nearly 36 percent with a gross margin of nearly 72 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The stock could make a run toward $110 by week's end, or
dive back below $95, according to a popular options market
trading strategy. That swing is calculated using the cost of a
near-term Alibaba straddle, in which an investor buys an
at-the-money put option and a similar call option, and it
suggests a share move of 7 percent in either direction by
Friday.
Looking at Alibaba's trading history, such a move would be
larger than usual, said Brian Overby, senior options analyst at
online brokerage TradeKing in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The 30-day implied volatility on Alibaba, a gauge of the
risk of large moves in a stock, has been creeping up. It was at
46.18 percent on Monday, up from 36.29 percent at the beginning
of October.
Implied volatility tends to rise before corporate results as
the options market factors in the increased risk of stock moves
set off by unexpected numbers. In Alibaba's case, this is
compounded by its limited trading history since its IPO.
With big IPOs' first earnings report there is a tendency for
implied volatility to get a little bit inflated, Overby said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Nick Zieminski)