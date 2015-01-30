BEIJING Jan 30 The head of China's commerce
regulator met with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. chairman
Jack Ma on Friday to discuss combatting fake products, the
official Xinhua news agency reported, with the two adopting a
conciliatory tone after a row over illegal business on the
internet company's platforms.
Ma promised to "actively cooperate with the government (and)
devote more capital" to weeding out fake goods, Xinhua said.
Zhang Mao, minister of the State Administration for Industry
and Commerce (SAIC), said the company had made good efforts in
safeguarding consumer interests and added his agency should find
new modes of oversight for e-commerce.
SAIC issued what it called a "white paper" on Wednesday
saying many products sold on Alibaba's e-commerce websites and
services infringed on trademarks, were substandard or fake, were
banned or endangered public security, and the company had not
done enough to police the problem. White papers often convey
official policy positions.
But in a statement posted on its website on Friday, a
spokesman for SAIC said the paper had no legal force and was
actually not a white paper.
An Alibaba executive said on Thursday the report was flawed
and the firm was preparing a formal complaint.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan and John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI;
Editing by Mark Potter)