Jan 30 The head of China's commerce regulator
met with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd chairman Jack Ma on
Friday to discuss combating fake products, the official Xinhua
news agency reported, with the two adopting a conciliatory tone
after a row over illegal business on the Internet company's
platforms.
The meeting took place the same day the regulator, the State
Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), backtracked on
an earlier report that had excoriated the Chinese online
commerce company for not doing enough to suppress counterfeiting
on its websites.
SAIC issued what it called a "white paper" on Wednesday
saying many products sold on Alibaba's websites infringed on
trademarks, or were banned, substandard or fake. White papers
often convey official policy positions.
But in a follow-up statement posted on its website on
Friday, a spokesman for the regulator said the report was in
fact not a white paper and carried no legal force.
"The most recent SAIC posting speaks for itself. We feel
vindicated," Alibaba said in a statement in response.
It's unclear what prompted the regulator's seeming
about-face in a highly unusual episode, one that saw a major
Chinese corporation clash publicly with an influential
government organization.
While it remains unclear whether the SAIC intended any
specific action against Alibaba or counterfeiting in general,
analysts said the incident reminded investors of the political
risk inherent in Chinese companies, that the country's
regulators may clamp down on business activities with little
warning.
In the meeting with the SAIC on Friday, Ma promised to
"actively cooperate with the government (and) devote more
capital" to weeding out fake goods, according to Xinhua.
Zhang Mao, minister of the State Administration for Industry
and Commerce (SAIC), said the company had made good efforts in
safeguarding consumer interests and added his agency should find
new modes of oversight for e-commerce.
The Chinese company is sensitive to accusations about its
efforts to suppress counterfeit products, which span several
years. During a quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Alibaba
vice-chairman Joseph Tsai called the SAIC's initial report
"flawed," and said the firm was preparing to file a formal
complaint.
