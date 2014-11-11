* Alibaba's one-day sales volume exceeds $9 bln
* Rival JD.com says orders doubled from 2013
* Singles Day, Nov 11, has become big retail event
(Updates sales volume, adds reference to Alipay listing)
By Adam Jourdan
HANGZHOU, China, Nov 11 E-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd reported more than $9 billion in
sales on China's Singles' Day on Tuesday, illustrating the
buying power of the Chinese consumer and the importance of the
event in the retail calendar.
Real-time figures on a giant screen at Alibaba's sprawling
Hangzhou campus surged past 2013's record to 57.1 billion yuan
($9.3 billion) just after midnight after Chinese and overseas
shoppers snapped up heavily discounted goods online.
The shopping day, similar to Cyber Monday and Black Friday
in the United States, comes less than eight weeks after
Alibaba's record $25 billion public share listing in New York.
Founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma said earlier on
Tuesday that Alibaba's financial services arm, Alipay, also
"will definitely go public", probably in China.
Ma later spoke briefly to reporters, saying he felt a bit
nervous" due to the higher pressures and expectations now that
Alibaba is a listed company.
Alibaba turned Singles' Day, a Nov. 11 Chinese response to
Valentine's Day, into an online shopping festival in 2009.
It copyrighted the "Double 11" term three years later after
recognising its commercial potential.
"You're seeing the unleashing of the consumption power of
the Chinese consumer," Joe Tsai, Alibaba's executive vice
chairman, told reporters.
Alibaba had sales of 35 billion yuan during last year's
festival.
The numbers this year were boosted by a "pre-sales
initiative" under which merchants advertised prices as early as
Oct. 15, taking deposits for the items but only processing full
payments and shipping the goods on Singles' Day itself.
Though the 27,000 vendors that take part can boost their
sales and gain customers by being featured on Alibaba's Singles'
Day shopping sites, some have complained that discounts and
cut-throat corporate rivalry undercut the benefits.
Rivals such as JD.com Inc, Suning Commerce Group Co
Ltd and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Yihaodian have
all gotten in on the Singles' Day act, but Tsai was bullish
about Alibaba's pole position.
"I don't think any other company in China can create a day
like this," he said.
The "11.11 Shopping Festival" began with just 27 merchants
in 2009. This year's festival is global, reaching shoppers in
more than 200 countries, the company said.
($1 = 6.1240 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Soham Chatterjee and Sai Sachin R in
Bangalore, Paul Carsten in Beijing and David Lin in Hangzhou;
Editing by Will Waterman, Keith Weir and Ted Kerr)