(Adds Ma's comments, background)
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, March 3 Alibaba Group Holding
will provide Taiwan with the information required about its
business, Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Tuesday, after the
government ordered the Chinese e-commerce giant to withdraw from
the island within six months.
Ma told reporters in Taipei that Alibaba's mistake was the
"lack of sufficient communication" with the Taiwanese
authorities. Earlier, the company said it had set up its Taiwan
branch in accordance with regulations "at the time".
"We fully understand the requests that Taiwan has made this
time," Ma told reporters.
"Alibaba is not a company that gives up easily," he added,
when asked if the company would quit Taiwan, where it has been
operating since 2008 and has about 300,000 customers.
On Monday, Taiwan's investment regulator said Alibaba had
violated rules required for a Chinese company and had to quit
the island. It was also fined T$120,000 ($3,824).
.
Chinese investments into the island are regulated strictly
because mainland China is still considered a political enemy
despite growing trade and economic ties since the late 2000s.
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out
the use of force to take it back, particularly if the island
makes a move toward independence.
Taiwan's investment regulator said it had been looking into
Alibaba Group's shareholding structure since it went public in
the United States last September and had requested documents
from the company to clarify, but those documents were not
provided.
(Additional reporting by JR Wu; Edited by Kavita Chandran and
Miral Fahmy)