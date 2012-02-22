HONG KONG Feb 22 Alibaba.com Ltd
shares rose more than 40 percent to a seven-month high
on Wednesday after they resumed trading following an
announcement that its parent Alibaba Group will take
it private for about $2.5 billion at its IPO price.
Alibaba.com opened at HK$13.18, compared with its IPO price
of HK$13.50 and sharply higher than its last closing price of
HK$9.25 on Feb. 8.
The opening share price is the highest intraday level since
mid-July last year.
Jack Ma's Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group said on
Tuesday that it planned to take the Hong Kong-listed unit
private, stressing the move was unrelated to any possible deal
to buy back shares owned by Yahoo Inc.
Alibaba Group is offering investors HK$13.50 in cash per
share, the same price as at the company's IPO in 2007.