* Alibaba Group offers HK$13.50 per share for Alibaba.com
* Says not related to any possible deal with Yahoo
* Price represents 46 pct premium to last close
* Q4 net profit falls, first fall in two years
* Alibaba.com shares to resume trading on Wednesday
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Jack Ma's Chinese
e-commerce firm Alibaba Group has offered around $2.5 billion to
take its Hong Kong-listed Alibaba.com unit private,
stressing the move was unrelated to any possible deal to buy
back shares owned by Yahoo Inc.
Alibaba Group is offering investors HK$13.50 ($1.74) in cash
per share to take Alibaba.com private, the same price as at the
company's IPO in 2007, the two firms said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
The plan to take Alibaba.com private had nothing to do with
separate complex talks with Yahoo on buying back part of the
U.S. Internet pioneer's 40 percent stake in Alibaba, the Chinese
firm said.
"Taking Alibaba.com private will allow our company to make
long-term decisions that are in the best interest of our
customers and that are also free from the pressures that come
from having a publicly listed company," said Ma, who is chairman
of Alibaba Group and board chair of Alibaba.com.
The offer is at a more than 60 percent premium to
Alibaba.com's 60-day average closing price. The shares were
suspended earlier this month at HK$9.25 - a 12-week closing
high, but down 30 percent from last July. The stock will resume
trading on Wednesday.
The offer is for the 27 percent of Alibaba.com that Alibaba
doesn't already own. The shares are held by investors including
Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Group and Capital International,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"If you're an existing shareholder, that's great news. It's
a 46 percent increase from the last close," said Jin Yoon, a
Hong Kong-based analyst with Nomura.
"The business was going through some significant changes and
getting to that type of premium would have taken some
significant amount of time. So, if you're a shareholder, you
weren't going to see that kind of upside in the near term."
The moves leaves Ma still to tackle the issue of how to deal
with the Yahoo stake, bought in 2005 by handing its China Yahoo
operations to Alibaba, plus about $1 billion.
Ma has been trying to buy back part of the stake, but talks
on a complex asset swap - that might would have given Yahoo
cash, a possible holding in Alibaba operating assets and still
with 15 percent of Alibaba Group - have stalled, sources said,
over how to value Taobao, Alibaba's fast-growing online retail
business.
Alibaba Group will finance the Alibaba.com deal through
external funding and internal cash resources, it said.
Alibaba has signed a $3 billion loan giving it the money it
needs to buy out the unit, sources have told Thomson Reuters
publication Basis Point.
Alibaba.com executives said on a call with analysts on
Tuesday that the offer price could not be increased under Hong
Kong regulations. And Maggie Wu, Alibaba.com's chief financial
officer, said that if the offer was rejected, Alibaba would not
be able to make another offer for 12 months.
Alibaba spokesman John Spelich said the move was not a
pre-condition for any eventual initial public offer of the
group.
"There are no plans for a group IPO right now. If it were to
take place, it will take place several years in the future,"
Spelich said by email.
WEAK Q4 RESULTS
News of the privatisation offer came shortly after
Alibaba.com posted its first profit decline in more than two
years in the fourth quarter of 2011, as a weak global economy
hit the number of paying members for its services.
October-December net profit fell 6 percent to 385.95 million
yuan ($61.3 million) from 410.4 million yuan a year earlier,
roughly in line with forecasts from two analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was the first quarterly profit fall
since the 2009 third quarter.
The company, which operates an e-commerce website linking
Chinese businesses to overseas buyers, warned its financial
performance and membership growth could be dented further as it
shifts to a value-added-services model from a subscription-based
service.
"The company is undergoing a business transition, and I
think things will start to probably recover in 2013," said Dick
Wei, a Hong Kong-based analyst for J.P. Morgan.
Alibaba.com's paying members fell 2.8 percent in the fourth
quarter to 765,363 as international buyers have become less
active due to the euro zone debt crisis and a weak recovery in
the United States. The e-commerce firm's exposure to
international markets makes its turnover sensitive to the
performance of major economies.
Alibaba.com said the changing focus of the business, which
will be more on improving the platform than on increasing
subscriber numbers, would impact the company's results in the
medium term, and was a key factor behind the privatisation.
"With this offer, we provide our shareholders a chance to
realize their investment now at an attractive cash premium
rather than waiting indefinitely during this period of
transition," Ma said in the statement.
($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan)($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars)