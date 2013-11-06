By Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG Nov 7 Seemingly slammed shut just
weeks ago, the door is still ajar for Alibaba to list its shares
in Hong Kong.
Public comments by the Chinese e-commerce giant's founder
Jack Ma and Hong Kong politicians, blog posts from the head of
the Hong Kong stock exchange, and a statement from the bourse
show a thaw on a divisive issue that has captivated the Asian
financial hub.
In late-September, Hong Kong regulators rejected Alibaba's
IPO because of the firm's special request to keep a shareholder
structure allowing a group of top managers and founders - who
together own only around 13 percent of the company - to nominate
and control the company's board. That request went against the
exchange's one-share-one-vote principle.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the
world's No.2 listed exchange operator after CME Group Inc
, didn't budge, and Alibaba took its IPO proposal to New
York.
Now, the rhetoric from both sides has softened, and the
shift in tone has rekindled the view that both sides - Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd and Hong Kong's listing authorities
- may be inching towards an eventual Hong Kong IPO, in a deal
that analysts say could value Alibaba at more than $100 billion.
A Hong Kong deal has always been the preferred option for
Alibaba, which operates popular Chinese online marketplaces
Taobao and Tmall.
"There's a conciliatory tone in the recent statements," said
Steven Winegar, a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Paul
Hastings.
READY TO DISCUSS?
Last week, the HKEx said its listing committee discussed a
possible market consultation on different shareholding
structures offered by the exchange. "Progress was made in
developing a course of action which may lead to a public
consultation exercise," the exchange said in a statement.
While the exchange didn't cite Alibaba as a catalyst for the
debate, it's difficult to ignore the connection. A public
consultation process could take months, but an agreement
allowing different shareholding structures would be a major step
in allowing Alibaba to list in Hong Kong - though a question
remains over whether the company would want to wait that long.
Alibaba, meanwhile, has also softened its tone, with Ma
speaking openly about misunderstanding Hong Kong and its rules -
a far cry from an aggressive blog posted on Sept. 27 by Alibaba
executive vice chairman Joe Tsai, who took aim at the city's
stance on the partnership structure.
"Before this happened, we thought we understood Hong Kong
quite well," Ma told journalists at Alibaba's headquarters in
Hangzhou late last month. "I think we did not do good enough, we
should understand Hong Kong more."
Winegar said Alibaba may have misjudged the reaction it
would have in Hong Kong. "They may not have expected the amount
of resistance to granting exceptions to the one-share-one-vote
principle. Maybe the approach was too technical when a change in
public policy seems to be necessary," he said.
Alibaba declined to comment. The company has consistently
said it has not yet decided on when, or where, it will list.
TOUGH STANCE
Hong Kong's principled stance won plaudits from some, but
left others in the financial industry frustrated at losing one
of the world's largest technology listings.
The city's view on one-man, one-vote stems in part from its
higher than average retail investor presence. Hong Kong also
hosts many family-run companies that have a tight grip on their
businesses. It lacks the legal recourse that the United States
and Europe have for shareholders to sue when they feel their
rights are abused.
Leading Hong Kong government officials are now also chiming
in. In an emailed comment to Reuters, Financial Secretary John
Tsang's spokesman said Tsang was open-minded on changes to the
listing rules, and this was a matter for the market to decide.
If there are to be changes, consultation is necessary, he said.
All of which is shifting the spotlight to Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), which has the last say
on Alibaba's application, and what compromises, if any, it would
accept. The SFC declined to comment for this article.
HKEx CEO Charles Li backs a middle ground. "The key is to
ensure a proper check and balance mechanism is in place," he
wrote in an Oct. 24 blog post.
"Shareholders should be able to veto (board) nominations at
the shareholders' meeting."