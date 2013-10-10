U.S. net neutrality advocates blast Ajit Pai effort to reverse rules
WASHINGTON Advocates of landmark net neutrality rules on Friday blasted Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai's plans to roll back the Obama era legal framework.
HANGZHOU, China Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ALIAB.UL has decided not to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, Chief Executive Jonathan Lu told Reuters on Thursday.
The company had planned to list in Hong Kong under a structure that would allow its "partners" - a group of founders and senior employees - to keep control over the makeup of its board.
"The Hong Kong authorities need time to study this corporate governance structure (for knowledge-based companies)," Lu said in an interview at the company's headquarters in China's Hangzhou city in Zhejiang province.
He added that the company had not yet committed to list on any other exchange, including the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Paul Ingrassia and Don Durfee; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ryan Woo)
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it filed the previous day against the U.S. Homeland Security Department, saying the government had withdrawn a summons for records about who was behind an account critical of President Donald Trump.