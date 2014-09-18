(Recasts top for investor focus, adds details on IPO
throughout)
By Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa Seetharaman
Sept 18 Underwriters for Alibaba Group Holdings
are planning to allocate the bulk of the heavily anticipated
offering from the Chinese e-commerce company to a group of 25 to
50 large institutions when pricing is completed after the close
of trading Thursday, people familiar with the situation said.
By focusing the allocation so narrowly to large
institutions, the banks hope to prevent volatile trading of its
shares after expected trading begins Friday and in the weeks to
come, the sources said.
The company is set to sell about $22 billion of shares on
Thursday after the close of trading in what is expected to be
one of the year's hottest sales. It will trade on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker "BABA".
Alibaba, which handles more transactions than Amazon.com Inc
and eBay Inc combined, is expected to price
within the $66 to $68 per American depository share range,
according to CNBC and an investor source. The final price has
not yet been determined.
Multiple large institutions, including Blackrock,
are angling for allocations of at least $1 billion in shares,
according to the sources.
"For this kind of large deal it's very common to allocate
the bulk of shares to the large institutional who will hold it
for the long run," said Josef Schuster, founder of Chicago-based
IPOX Schuster LLC, which helps create index funds for IPOs.
Investors, keen to buy into China's rapid growth and
evolving Internet sector, have been clamoring to get shares
since top executives at Alibaba, including co-founder and
executive chairman Jack Ma, kicked off the road show last week.
At the top end of its range, the IPO would raise almost $22
billion, but if underwriters exercise an option to sell more
shares, Alibaba's market debut will top Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd's record $22.1 billion listing in 2010.
Given the size of the offering and the interest it has
attracted, the company may not be able to avoid volatile trading
of its shares.
In a note Thursday, analysts at Morningstar said the shares
are more fairly valued at $90 each.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa
Seetharaman; Writing by David Gaffen; Editing by Bernard Orr)