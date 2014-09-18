(Adds Fidelity comment on price range, background on other mega
IPOs)
By Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa Seetharaman
Sept 18 Big institutional investors like
Blackrock will likely get the bulk of roughly $22 billion worth
of Alibaba Group Holdings shares being sold in an initial public
offering set to price later on Thursday, people familiar with
the situation said.
By restricting the allocation so narrowly to large
institutions, the underwriters on the IPO hope to prevent
volatile trading of the Chinese e-commerce company's shares
after expected trading begins Friday and in the weeks to come,
the sources said.
Alibaba, which handles more transactions than Amazon.com Inc
and eBay Inc combined, is expected to price
within the $66 to $68 per American depository share range,
mutual fund company Fidelity said on its website. The final
price has not yet been determined.
The sources said banks managing the offering plan to
allocate the bulk of the heavily anticipated offering - expected
to be one of the world's largest-ever - to a group of 25 to 50
large institutions.
The IPO represents a milestone for the company founded 15
years ago in former English teacher Jack Ma's one bedroom
apartment and which has drawn a plethora of investors lured by
its surging revenue growth and solid profit margins.
Alibaba is responsible for 80 percent of online sales in the
world's second-largest economy, and works with a number of
businesses there including consumer online marketplace Taobao
and payment service Alipay.
An Ipsos poll conducted for Thomson Reuters found that 88
percent of Americans had never heard of the Chinese e-commerce
company. But that hasn't sapped enthusiasm among multiple large
institutions, including Blackrock, which are angling for
allocations of at least $1 billion in shares, according to the
sources.
RAPID GROWTH
"For this kind of large deal it's very common to allocate
the bulk of shares to the large institutionals who will hold it
for the long run," said Josef Schuster, founder of Chicago-based
IPOX Schuster LLC, which helps create index funds for IPOs.
Investors, keen to buy into China's rapid growth and
evolving Internet sector, have been clamoring to get shares
since top executives at Alibaba, including Ma, kicked off the
road show last week.
"It was one of the more impressive IPO presentations," said
Jerry Jordan, manager of the $48 million Jordan Opportunity Fund
. "I didn't realize just quite how successful they
are."
Alibaba's revenue surged 46 percent in the April to June
quarter on strong gains in its mobile business, with net income
attributable to its shareholders nearly tripling to $1.99
billion, or 84 cents a share.
At the top end of its range, the IPO would raise almost $22
billion, but if underwriters exercise an option to sell more
shares, Alibaba's market debut will top Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd's record $22.1 billion listing in 2010.
Given the size of the offering and the interest it has
attracted, the company, even after allocating most of the
offering to big fund companies and other institutions, may not
be able to avoid volatile trading of its shares.
Concerns that an opaque corporate governance structure and
Ma's outside investments will stymie minority investors' rights
could also end up capping short-term gains.
ROOM FOR A FIRST-DAY 'POP'?
"Rarely in history has there been an IPO of this size for a
company that we know less about," Senator Bob Casey, Democrat of
Pennsylvania, said in a statement on Wednesday. "I continue to
be concerned about the level of transparency from Chinese firms
listing in our markets."
In addition, a Reuters analysis found that IPO mega-deals
have tended to suffer weak performance after their customary
first-day price rallies.
Despite the possibility for longer-term turbulence,
investors and analysts are betting that there is still room for
a substantial first-day jump in the shares.
One investor said that the IPO's underwriters, who include
Credit Suisse Group AG, Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, were hoping for a first day "pop" of 10 to 15 percent.
In a note Thursday, analysts at Morningstar said the shares are
more fairly valued at $90 each.
Other underwriters include Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase
& Co, with Rothschild, which does not have underwriting
operations, advising Alibaba on the deal.
(Reporting by Liana Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa
Seetharaman; Writing by David Gaffen and Christian Plumb;
Editing by Bernard Orr)