By Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
shares soared 38 percent in their first day of trading
on Friday as investors jumped at the chance for a piece of what
is likely to rank as the largest IPO in history, in a massive
bet on China's burgeoning middle class.
It was an auspicious debut for the Chinese e-commerce
company, which was founded by Jack Ma in his apartment in 1999
and now accounts for 80 percent of online sales in China.
About 100 people gathered outside the New York Stock
Exchange at Wall and Broad Streets, many of them Chinese
tourists with cameras, and they cheered and snapped photos when
Ma exited the building with the kung fu star Jet Li.
The stock opened at $92.70 shortly before noon ET (1600 GMT)
and quickly rose to a high of $99.70, before paring gains to
close at $93.89. Some 271 million shares changed hands, more
than double the turnover on Twitter Inc's first day
last year, although still short of volume for the General Motors
Co and Facebook Inc IPOs.
"This is the most anticipated event I've ever seen in my
20-year career on the floor of the NYSE," said Mark Otto,
partner with J. Streicher & Co, who trades on the NYSE floor. "I
think today's move is sustainable: The company is profitable,
unlike some of its competitors, and it is a way for traders to
tap into the Chinese growth story."
The pricing of the IPO on Thursday initially raised $21.8
billion for Alibaba. Scott Cutler, head of the New York Stock
Exchange's global listing business, told CNBC that underwriters
would exercise their option for an additional 48 million shares,
to bring the IPO's size to about $25 billion, making it the
largest initial public offering in history.
But a source close to the matter said the underwriters would
make a final decision on whether to exercise the option over the
next week or two, based on how the shares trade over the next
few sessions.
Alibaba is nearly unknown to most Americans but is
ubiquitous in China. The company, which operates China's largest
Internet shopping destination, Taobao, and retail site
Tmall.com, earned $3.7 billion in the 12 months ended March 31,
2014, up about $2 billion from the prior 12-month period.
At its closing share price on Friday, Alibaba has a market
value of $231 billion, exceeding the combined market
capitalizations of Amazon and eBay, the two
leading U.S. e-commerce companies.
Alibaba is valued at 39 times its estimated earnings per
share for its current fiscal year, which ends in March. That is
right in line with Facebook's valuation of 39 times
forward earnings but nowhere near the lofty valuation of
Amazon.com's multiple of 264, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
TRYING TO CHART THE STOCK'S FUTURE
The future path of Alibaba's shares is truly uncharted
territory.
"It's very difficult to predict," said Stephen Massocca,
managing director at Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San
Francisco. "Is it going to trade based upon its true fundamental
value, or is it going to become one of these cult stocks a la
Tesla or Solar City, or some of these names where there really
isn't a fundamental grounding to the valuation?
"And it's very difficult to see what bucket these guys are
going to fall into," Massocca added. "My guess is there's a very
high likelihood it does fall into this bucket, which would lead
you to believe it does trade higher. But if you were to base it
on a fundamental valuation, I would call it slightly overvalued
at this price."
Morningstar analyst RJ Hottovy said that while he expected
Alibaba to further grow revenues, it was entering an aggressive
new investment stage that would likely pinch margins over the
next couple of quarters.
Ma, a former English teacher who is now the company's
executive chairman, boasts a personal fortune of more than $14
billion on paper, vaulting him into the ranks of such tech
billionaires as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. The deal is also
expected to make millionaires out of a substantial chunk of
Alibaba's managers, software engineers and other staff.
The rise in the stock exceeds the average gain by new IPOs
on U.S. exchanges of late. In the second quarter, the average
first-day gain was 9.2 percent, according to Renaissance Capital
IPO Intelligence. Underwriters usually aim for a gain of 10
percent to 15 percent on the first day.
Twitter last year saw its shares surge 73 percent on their
first trading day.
Demand was intense among retail investors. J.J. Kinahan,
chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp, said the company received customer orders
amounting to about 70 percent of what it saw for Facebook and
about three times the customer orders it had for Twitter's IPO.
Assuming underwriters elect to sell additional shares, the
company's initial public offering will become the largest in
history, surpassing listings by Agricultural Bank of China Ltd's
in 2010 and by ICBC, another Chinese
lender, in 2006.
WHAT HAPPENED IN HONG KONG
Alibaba Group's orange banners were festooned around the
exchange, with its logo on NYSE computer screens. Ma watched
several long-time customers ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m.
"I don't want disappointed shareholders, I want to make sure
they make money," Ma said of the pricing, on CNBC, adding that
he worries most about keeping customers happy.
Similar euphoria greeted Alibaba.com when its stock debuted
on the stock exchange in Hong Kong in November 2007 on the eve
of the global financial crisis. The stock more than tripled on
day one, but five years later Ma delisted the company at the IPO
price after failing to impress investors.
The NYSE held extensive tests ahead of the hotly anticipated
offering to ensure it would be able to handle heavy trading
volume. A call on Friday with periodic updates on order matching
and trading continued until about noon ET.
"We've had a lot of major IPOs, and when you have one it's
always the biggest until the next biggest one comes along," said
Ted Weisberg, floor trader with Seaport Securities in New
York, who has been a member of the NYSE for 45 years.
The deal allows cornerstone Alibaba investors such as
Japan's Softbank Corp and Yahoo Inc to profit
from getting in on the ground floor at the company. Yahoo sold
some $8 billion worth of shares in the offering, leaving it with
a 16.3 percent stake. Shares of Yahoo were hit on Friday,
dropping 2.7 percent.
Softbank is not selling for now and will be left with a 32
percent stake, making it the largest single shareholder.
In a measure of the mystique the Alibaba name carries with
investors, shares in advertising company Chinanet Online
Holdings Inc soared 92 percent to $1.96 after it
announced discussions were under way with Alibaba to offer
digital advertising services to its online shopping site Taobao.
